Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 142,784 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $19,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,761.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 105,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.66, for a total transaction of $2,096,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,892,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $699,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234 over the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $280.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.07. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $132.96 and a twelve month high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

