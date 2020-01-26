Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

