Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $569,000 Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Neogen were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NEOG opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

