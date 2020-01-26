Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $755,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 799,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,025,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,034,000 after buying an additional 291,061 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

