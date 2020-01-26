Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $5,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $3,681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IBP opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

