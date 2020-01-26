Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SWAV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 180,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $142,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,563,776 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,275,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

