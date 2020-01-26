Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.71. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.