Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WINR stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
