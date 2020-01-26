Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after buying an additional 1,327,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

