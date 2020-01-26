Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,919. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $591.23 million, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 444.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

