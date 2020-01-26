Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.50 Million

Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce sales of $787.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.60 million and the lowest is $762.33 million. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $810.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

