Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $130.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.31. 7,203,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

