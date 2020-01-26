Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.46-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.38 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.88.

SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

