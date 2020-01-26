SophiaTX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,592.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Liquid. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $508,553.00 and $19,592.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

