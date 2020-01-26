SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $6,674.00 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.