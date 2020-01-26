Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $2,609.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.02790459 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009197 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002538 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

