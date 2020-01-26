SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0009 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. SportyCo has a total market cap of $50,113.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

