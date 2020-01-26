State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average is $167.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.