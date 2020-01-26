State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $140.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.