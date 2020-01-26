Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

