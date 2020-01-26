SunTrust Banks Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Comcast stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

