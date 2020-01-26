SunTrust Banks Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.
Comcast stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
