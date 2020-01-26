SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of .

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 13.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 741,637 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.