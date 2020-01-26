Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $8.89. Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 148,585 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and a P/E ratio of 33.75.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

