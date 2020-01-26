Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.90. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. 826,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

