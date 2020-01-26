Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of TH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 119,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,611. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 295.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

