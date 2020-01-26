Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRP. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.