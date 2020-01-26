TD Securities Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $190.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.27. Union Pacific has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

