Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $90.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $278,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,268.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

