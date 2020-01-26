Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post sales of $678.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.50 million. Teleflex reported sales of $641.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $15,912,679. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Teleflex by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.02. 96,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex has a one year low of $264.78 and a one year high of $389.27.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

