Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,127,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

NYSE BAX opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.