Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,289,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.87 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

