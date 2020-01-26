Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 939,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.