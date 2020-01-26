Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.