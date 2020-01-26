Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43.27 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00017739 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $43.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

