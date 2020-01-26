The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $8.13 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $820,365.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007645 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

