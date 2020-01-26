THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $1,914.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

