Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.04 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $539,123.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, C2CX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, OKEx, DragonEX, Bibox, BigONE, Ethfinex, Binance, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.