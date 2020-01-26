Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TIPT stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.10. Tiptree has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

