TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

