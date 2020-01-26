Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shot up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.37, 216,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 304,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,748.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,004,567 shares of company stock worth $10,510,541. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

