TransferCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,174.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $72,174.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 98.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,240,951 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.