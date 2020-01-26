Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.