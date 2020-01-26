Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $250.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.57 and its 200-day moving average is $223.26. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

