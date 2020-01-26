Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

NVS opened at $93.87 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.