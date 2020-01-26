Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $165.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.24 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

