Transform Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,734,000 after buying an additional 184,763 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,584,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,326,000 after buying an additional 198,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

