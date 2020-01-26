Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

