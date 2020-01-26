TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $19.53. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 6,749 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.78.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. TravelCenters of America’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $76,644.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock worth $151,189. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.