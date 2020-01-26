TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several brokerages have commented on TPH. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
TPH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 2,146,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.