TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

TPH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 2,146,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

