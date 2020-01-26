Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives $23.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,807,013 shares of company stock worth $37,040,158. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,491. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.